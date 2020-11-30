Rita Ora Apologizes for 30th Birthday Party Amid Lockdown, Pays $12k Fine
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Rita Ora couldn't resist flouting coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England to celebrate her birthday, but it's her party ... and now she's gonna pay for it, whether she wants to or not. The British singer says she's "deeply sorry for breaking…
