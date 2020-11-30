Global  
 

Rita Ora Apologizes Following Backlash for Violating Lockdown Rules With 30th Birthday Party

AceShowbiz Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The 'Hot Right Now' singer is 'deeply sorry' after sparking backlash for hosting a party with a group of friends in a Notting Hill restaurant to celebrate her 30th birthday.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mum throws her eight-year-old incredible outdoor cinema bash during lockdown

Mum throws her eight-year-old incredible outdoor cinema bash during lockdown 01:13

 A mum who has spent £15,000 on lavish birthday parties for her eight-year-olddaughter told how she rolled out the red carpet for a Hollywood-style cinemanight for her girl – adding some razzamatazz to lockdown.

