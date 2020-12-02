WWE Legend Pat Patterson Dead at 79, First Gay Wrestling Superstar
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
WWE legend Pat Patterson -- the man who created the "Royal Rumble" -- has died, the organization confirmed. He was 79. "WWE extends its condolences to Patterson’s family and friends," the company said Wednesday in a statement. Patterson -- who…
