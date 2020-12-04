Global  
 

Jake Paul Called Out By Ex-Boxing Champ Antonio Tarver, I'll Spot You 30 Years!

TMZ.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
"If you want to get some legitimacy in the game, fight somebody with a name!" That's former boxing superstar Antonio Tarver -- who famously defeated Roy Jones Jr. TWICE -- calling out Jake Paul for a sanctioned fight! "I want to fight him, because…
