‘Eve’ Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dead At 53 From Colon Cancer — Celebs React

Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid has died from colon cancer aged 53. The sad news was announced on Monday, December 7, on Desselle-Reid's Instagram page. "It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning from colon cancer," the statement read. "She was a bright light in this world.