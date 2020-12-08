‘Eve’ Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dead At 53 From Colon Cancer — Celebs React
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid has died from colon cancer aged 53. The sad news was announced on Monday, December 7, on Desselle-Reid’s Instagram page. “It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning from colon cancer,” the statement read. “She was a bright light in this world. A Read More
Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid has died from colon cancer aged 53. The sad news was announced on Monday, December 7, on Desselle-Reid’s Instagram page. “It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning from colon cancer,” the statement read. “She was a bright light in this world. A Read More
|
|
|
|
You Might Like