Halle Berry Pays Tribute to 'BAPS' Co-Star Natalie Desselle Reid, Shared Video of Them Together Days Before Her Passing
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Halle Berry is remembering her B.A.P.S. co-star Natalie Desselle Reid. If you didn’t see, Natalie sadly passed away this afternoon after a short and private battle with colon cancer at the young age of 53. Just days before, Halle had posted a video of them in the movie, B.A.P.S. “Let’s find Tiffany. 🤣 #TBT @nataliedessellereid [...]
