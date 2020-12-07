Global  
 

Halle Berry Pays Tribute to 'BAPS' Co-Star Natalie Desselle Reid, Shared Video of Them Together Days Before Her Passing

Just Jared Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Halle Berry is remembering her B.A.P.S. co-star Natalie Desselle Reid. If you didn’t see, Natalie sadly passed away this afternoon after a short and private battle with colon cancer at the young age of 53. Just days before, Halle had posted a video of them in the movie, B.A.P.S. “Let’s find Tiffany. 🤣 #TBT @nataliedessellereid [...]
News video: Natalie Desselle Reid, star of 1997 film 'B.A.P.S.,' dead at 53

