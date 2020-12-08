Lori Loughlin's Kid Olivia Jade Admits Privilege in College Scandal on 'Red Table Talk'
Olivia Jade's facing the music for her family's involvement in the college admissions scandal, claiming it opened her eyes to her privileged life ... and she's aiming to do better now. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's youngest daughter got in…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Olivia Jade American internet personality
Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade says she 'wasn't aware' of parents' actionsOlivia Jade is opening up about her involvement in the college admission sandal during an apperance on "Red Table Talk" Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
Olivia Jade Confronted About College Admissions Scandal on Jada's 'Red Table Talk'Olivia Jade's breaking her silence on the college admissions scandal in which she and her parents became the poster family for white privilege ... and it..
TMZ.com
Lori Loughlin American actress
Lori Loughlin's daughter breaks silence on college admissions scam"When it was happening it didn't feel wrong. I was in my own little bubble, focusing on my comfortable world, that I never had to look outside of that bubble,"..
CBS News
Lori Loughlin's husband reports to prison
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Red Table Talk Television program
Mossimo Giannulli American fashion designer
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources