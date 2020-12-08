Global  
 

Lori Loughlin's Kid Olivia Jade Admits Privilege in College Scandal on 'Red Table Talk'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Olivia Jade's facing the music for her family's involvement in the college admissions scandal, claiming it opened her eyes to her privileged life ... and she's aiming to do better now. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's youngest daughter got in…
Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade says she 'wasn't aware' of parents' actions

 Olivia Jade is opening up about her involvement in the college admission sandal during an apperance on "Red Table Talk" Tuesday.
Olivia Jade Confronted About College Admissions Scandal on Jada's 'Red Table Talk'

 Olivia Jade's breaking her silence on the college admissions scandal in which she and her parents became the poster family for white privilege ... and it..
Lori Loughlin's daughter breaks silence on college admissions scam

 "When it was happening it didn't feel wrong. I was in my own little bubble, focusing on my comfortable world, that I never had to look outside of that bubble,"..
Lori Loughlin's husband reports to prison [Video]

Lori Loughlin's husband reports to prison

Actress Lori Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, has surrendered to authorities to begin his five-month prison sentence for his role in the couple's college admissions scam.

