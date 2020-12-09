Global  
 

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade apologises for admissions scandal

Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade apologises for admissions scandalActress Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has apologised for her family's actions in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were jailed after paying $500,000 (£374,000) to get Olivia Jade and her sister into university. Olivia Jade told Red Table Talk she wanted to "learn from the mistake". "I think what was important was for me to come here and say, 'I'm sorry. I acknowledge what was wrong,'" she said. The 21-year-old gave her first interview to the Facebook Watch show, hosted by actress Jada Pinkett...
Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Silence on College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Silence on College Admissions Scandal

 The daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli joined the 'Red Table Talk' Tuesday to break her silence on her parents' arrest and reacted to the scandal: "I remember just freezing and feeling so ashamed."

ShowBiz Minute: Giannulli, Soderbergh, Royals

 Olivia Jade Giannulli learning from family college "mess-up"; Steven Soderbergh says blockbusters aren't going away; Criticism of Prince William's U.K. rail..
Olivia Jade Giannulli breaks silence on college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli breaks silence on college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade appeared on 'Red Table Talk' on Tuesday to talk about the events that landed her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in prison.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin's daughter, on admissions scandal: "We messed up"

 Olivia Jade Giannulli reveals her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, did not tell her about the admissions scandal, but she quickly found details..
Jada Pinkett Smith exchanges holiday recipes with Will Smith's first wife

Jada Pinkett Smith exchanges holiday recipes with Will Smith's first wife

Jada Pinkett Smith is preparing for the holidays by exchanging recipe ideas with Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino on her Red Table Talk show.

Lori Loughlin's Kid Olivia Jade Admits Privilege in College Scandal on 'Red Table Talk'

 Olivia Jade's facing the music for her family's involvement in the college admissions scandal, claiming it opened her eyes to her privileged life ... and she's..
Olivia Jade Giannulli Speaks Out About College Admissions Scam

Olivia Jade Giannulli Speaks Out About College Admissions Scam

Olivia Jade Giannulli is opening up about the college admissions scandal that landed her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, in prison.

Olivia Jade Giannulli Opens Up About Family's 'Big Mistake' In College Admissions Scam

Olivia Jade Giannulli Opens Up About Family's 'Big Mistake' In College Admissions Scam

The beauty influencer appeared on a new episode of "Red Table Talk" Tuesday.

Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Silence on College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Silence on College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade appeared on 'Red Table Talk' on Tuesday to talk about the events that landed her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in prison.

Olivia Jade Breaks Silence on Mom Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal - 10 Biggest Bombshells From 'Red Table Talk'

 Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade is breaking her silence and telling her story on Red Table Talk. The episode kicked off with the hosts – Jada Pinkett...
Olivia Jade on 'Red Table Talk': Five Takeaways

 The daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who are both serving prison sentences, appeared on "Red Table Talk."
Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade says she 'wasn't aware' of parents' actions

 Olivia Jade is opening up about her involvement in the college admission sandal during an apperance on "Red Table Talk" Tuesday.
