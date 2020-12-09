Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade apologises for admissions scandal
Actress Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has apologised for her family's actions in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were jailed after paying $500,000 (£374,000) to get Olivia Jade and her sister into university. Olivia Jade told Red Table Talk she wanted to "learn from the mistake". "I think what was important was for me to come here and say, 'I'm sorry. I acknowledge what was wrong,'" she said. The 21-year-old gave her first interview to the Facebook Watch show, hosted by actress Jada Pinkett...
