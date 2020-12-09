Olivia Jade's Boyfriend Jackson Guthy Reacts to Her Red Table Talk Tell-All

Global  
 

Jackson Guthy is reacting to his girlfriend Olivia Jade‘s Red Table Talk interview. If you don’t know, Olivia, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, broke her silence on the crimes committed by her parents during the college admissions scandal. Jackson, 24, is a singer and songwriter, and posted about Olivia’s Red Table Talk [...]
Olivia Jade Giannulli breaks silence on college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli breaks silence on college admissions scandal 01:23

 Olivia Jade appeared on 'Red Table Talk' on Tuesday to talk about the events that landed her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in prison.

