Olivia Jade's Boyfriend Jackson Guthy Reacts to Her Red Table Talk Tell-All
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Jackson Guthy is reacting to his girlfriend Olivia Jade‘s Red Table Talk interview. If you don’t know, Olivia, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, broke her silence on the crimes committed by her parents during the college admissions scandal. Jackson, 24, is a singer and songwriter, and posted about Olivia’s Red Table Talk [...]
The daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli joined the 'Red Table Talk' Tuesday to break her silence on her parents' arrest and reacted to the scandal: "I remember just..