Sofia Richie Defends Her Support For Olivia Jade's 'Red Table Talk' Interview

Kourtney Kardashian To Co-Star With Addison Rae In New Movie?



Kourtney and Addison Rae are working on a movie together. Kourtney and Sofia Richie react to Scott and Amelia Grey Hamlin. Plus - Sofia defends Olivia Jade. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:32 Published 1 hour ago

Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Silence on College Admissions Scandal | THR News



The daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli joined the 'Red Table Talk' Tuesday to break her silence on her parents' arrest and reacted to the scandal: "I remember just.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:54 Published 22 hours ago