‘Friday’ Star Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dead At 62 After Experiencing ‘COVID Symptoms’
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister has died at age 62 after he exhibited “covid symptoms” on Thursday, December 10. Lister is best known for his roles in The Dark Knight and the Friday movies. While Lister did not test positive for COVID-19 prior to his death, his manager Cindy Cowman told PEOPLE that he had been Read More
