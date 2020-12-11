Global  
 

‘Friday’ Star Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dead At 62 After Experiencing ‘COVID Symptoms’

OK! Magazine Friday, 11 December 2020
Actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister has died at age 62 after he exhibited “covid symptoms” on Thursday, December 10. Lister is best known for his roles in The Dark Knight and the Friday movies. While Lister did not test positive for COVID-19 prior to his death, his manager Cindy Cowman told PEOPLE that he had been Read More
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, Best Known For Role In 'Friday' Films, Dies At 62

Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, Best Known For Role In 'Friday' Films, Dies At 62 00:43

 Sheriff's officials Thursday were investigating the death of character actor Tommy "Tiny" Lister, best known for his role in the "Friday" movie franchise.

