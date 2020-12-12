Global  
 

Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Had COVID 4 Months Ago, Feared It Returned

TMZ.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
If Tommy "Tiny" Lister died from COVID-19 -- as people close to him suspect -- it would have been his second bout with it, because TMZ's learned he fought it off months before his death. The "Friday" star's rep, Cindy Cowan, tells TMZ ... "Tiny"…
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, Best Known For Role In 'Friday' Films, Dies At 62

Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, Best Known For Role In 'Friday' Films, Dies At 62 00:43

 Sheriff's officials Thursday were investigating the death of character actor Tommy "Tiny" Lister, best known for his role in the "Friday" movie franchise.

India's active Covid-19 caseload continues to decline, drops below 3.6 lakh: Health ministry

 India's total COVID-19 active caseload has dropped to below 3.6 lakh (3,59,819) and comprises just 3.66 per cent of the total coronavirus infections, the Union..
IndiaTimes

Covid 19 'undoing decades of progress' for child labour in India

 A boy who cried out when he was beaten for complaining of stomach pains drew attention from a passerby, who alerted police in the central Indian city of..
New Zealand Herald

US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine

 The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed..
USATODAY.com
US approves authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

US approves authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

US approves authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:14Published

