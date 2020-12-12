Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Had COVID 4 Months Ago, Feared It Returned
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
If Tommy "Tiny" Lister died from COVID-19 -- as people close to him suspect -- it would have been his second bout with it, because TMZ's learned he fought it off months before his death. The "Friday" star's rep, Cindy Cowan, tells TMZ ... "Tiny"…
