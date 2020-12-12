‘Indiana Jones 5’ ‘Plagued With Problems,’ But Harrison Ford Will Still Make $25M
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Everything about Indiana Jones 5 is up in the air — except Harrison Ford‘s paycheck. A source exclusively tells OK! that after the highly anticipated sequel was announced four years ago, the production’s gotten delayed three times. Yet no matter how costly and problematic the reboot gets, franchise lead Ford, 78, will still collect a Read More
Harrison Ford will be returning for the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. In a tweet, Disney said Friday the movie would be produced by its production arm Lucasfilm and released in July 2022. "Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character's journey." CNN...