Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

It's official: Harrison Ford will return in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
It's official: Harrison Ford will return in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie(CNN)Harrison Ford will be grabbing his whip and ramming on his hat for a fifth "Indiana Jones" movie, Disney has confirmed -- a mere 41 years after the first installment, "Raiders of the Lost Ark," was released. Disney said in a tweet on Friday that the movie would be produced by its production arm Lucasfilm and released in July 2022, and that "Indy...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: TRENDING: Harrison Ford Returns As Indiana Jones

TRENDING: Harrison Ford Returns As Indiana Jones 00:19

 Actor Harrison Ford is set to return as Indiana Jones in 2022.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Harrison Ford Harrison Ford American film actor

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones for fifth and final episode

 The film is to be the 78-year-old actor's fifth and final instalment in one of his most famous roles.
BBC News
Harrison Ford pays tribute to his 'Indiana Jones' co-star Sean Connery [Video]

Harrison Ford pays tribute to his 'Indiana Jones' co-star Sean Connery

Harrison Ford has paid a touching tribute to his on-screen father Sean Connery, after the 90-year-old Hollywood icon died on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Harrison Ford calls on leaders to stop politicizing climate change [Video]

Harrison Ford calls on leaders to stop politicizing climate change

Harrison Ford, a long-time environmental activist, is speaking out against leaders who make climate change a “divisive issue”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

Disney finally revealed the real Disney Plus

 By the end of Disney’s four-hour event, which felt like an amalgamation of a San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel and an Apple keynote, executives made one thing..
The Verge

Disney announces landmark African collaboration with Kugali

 Last year, Ugandan animator Hamid Ibrahim told the BBC his team would "kick Disney's ass".
BBC News
Disney’s flurry of new streaming content [Video]

Disney’s flurry of new streaming content

At an investor conference on Thursday, Disney laid out its multi-billion dollar plan to dominate the streaming wars.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

More Star Wars and Marvel content coming to Disney+

 Most content will hit Disney+, but Marvel's Black Widow and Black Panther 2 are slated to make box office debuts.
CBS News

Indiana Jones (character) Indiana Jones (character) Fictional archaeologist


Lucasfilm Lucasfilm American film and television production company

The Mandalorian takes a stand on the line between good and evil in its latest episode

 Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.

“Empire. New Republic. It’s all the same to these people,” comments Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr) in the latest episode of The..
The Verge

Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi

 Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced..
The Verge

Star Wars: Lando is a new ‘event series’ coming to Disney Plus

 Justin Simien — the* *writer, producer, and director of Dear White People — is creating a Lando Calrissian ‘event series’ for Disney Plus, fittingly..
The Verge

Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins is directing the next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron

 Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins will take on the next main Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron. The film is slated to be released in December..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harrison Ford to Star in New 'Indiana Jones' Movie [Video]

Harrison Ford to Star in New 'Indiana Jones' Movie

Harrison Ford to Star in New 'Indiana Jones' Movie. Ford, 78, will portray everyone's favorite whip-wielding archaeologist once again in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie. Disney made the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
Harrison Ford To Return As Indiana Jones [Video]

Harrison Ford To Return As Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford will be returning for the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. In a tweet, Disney said Friday the movie would be produced by its production arm Lucasfilm and released in July..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:26Published
Battle in Space The Armada Attacks Movie (2021) [Video]

Battle in Space The Armada Attacks Movie (2021)

Battle in Space The Armada Attacks Movie (2021) trailer HD - Science-Fiction anthology movie - Star Trek Discovery’s Doug Jones faces a Battle in Space this January! A series of action-packed..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

It's official: Harrison Ford will return in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie

It's official: Harrison Ford will return in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie (CNN)Harrison Ford will be grabbing his whip and ramming on his hat for a fifth "Indiana Jones" movie, Disney has confirmed -- a mere 41 years after the first...
WorldNews

Emily Blunt Caused Jamie Dornan to Suffer Nasty Allergic Reaction on Movie Set

 The 'Wild Mountain Thyme' actress and her co-star Jamie Dornan struggled to film their new movie in the countryside while both were allergic to farm animals.
AceShowbiz

Netflix's 'The Prom' Movie - Meet the Cast & See Who's Who!

 The new movie musical The Prom is streaming right now on Netflix and it’s a joyful and uplifting film that is perfect to watch with your family this holiday...
Just Jared