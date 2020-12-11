It's official: Harrison Ford will return in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie
(CNN)Harrison Ford will be grabbing his whip and ramming on his hat for a fifth "Indiana Jones" movie, Disney has confirmed -- a mere 41 years after the first installment, "Raiders of the Lost Ark," was released. Disney said in a tweet on Friday that the movie would be produced by its production arm Lucasfilm and released in July 2022, and that "Indy...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Harrison Ford American film actor
Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones for fifth and final episodeThe film is to be the 78-year-old actor's fifth and final instalment in one of his most famous roles.
BBC News
Harrison Ford pays tribute to his 'Indiana Jones' co-star Sean Connery
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Harrison Ford calls on leaders to stop politicizing climate change
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation
Disney finally revealed the real Disney PlusBy the end of Disney’s four-hour event, which felt like an amalgamation of a San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel and an Apple keynote, executives made one thing..
The Verge
Disney announces landmark African collaboration with KugaliLast year, Ugandan animator Hamid Ibrahim told the BBC his team would "kick Disney's ass".
BBC News
Disney’s flurry of new streaming content
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
More Star Wars and Marvel content coming to Disney+Most content will hit Disney+, but Marvel's Black Widow and Black Panther 2 are slated to make box office debuts.
CBS News
Indiana Jones (character) Fictional archaeologist
Lucasfilm American film and television production company
The Mandalorian takes a stand on the line between good and evil in its latest episodePhoto: Lucasfilm Ltd.
“Empire. New Republic. It’s all the same to these people,” comments Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr) in the latest episode of The..
The Verge
Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan KenobiHayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced..
The Verge
Star Wars: Lando is a new ‘event series’ coming to Disney PlusJustin Simien — the* *writer, producer, and director of Dear White People — is creating a Lando Calrissian ‘event series’ for Disney Plus, fittingly..
The Verge
Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins is directing the next Star Wars movie, Rogue SquadronWonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins will take on the next main Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron. The film is slated to be released in December..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources