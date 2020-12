It's official: Harrison Ford will return in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie

Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

(CNN) Harrison Ford will be grabbing his whip and ramming on his hat for a fifth " Indiana Jones " movie, Disney has confirmed -- a mere 41 years after the first installment, "Raiders of the Lost Ark," was released. Disney said in a tweet on Friday that the movie would be produced by its production arm Lucasfilm and released in July 2022, and that "Indy...