Kobe Bryant Crash Victim's Husband Sues L.A. County Sheriff Over Crash Scene Photos
The husband of one of the victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash is suing the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. for invasion of privacy over crash scene cell phone pics, TMZ Sports has learned. Matthew Mauser -- who lost his wife Christina Mauser in…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kobe Bryant American basketball player
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Law enforcement agency in California, United States
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
