Kobe Bryant Crash Victim's Husband Sues L.A. County Sheriff Over Crash Scene Photos

TMZ.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The husband of one of the victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash is suing the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. for invasion of privacy over crash scene cell phone pics, TMZ Sports has learned. Matthew Mauser -- who lost his wife Christina Mauser in…
News video: Crews on the scene of Interstate 70 crash in Vigo County

Crews on the scene of Interstate 70 crash in Vigo County

 TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.

Kobe Bryant Kobe Bryant American basketball player

