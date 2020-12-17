Global  
 

Atlantic City Auctioning Chance to Demolish Donald Trump's Casino

TMZ.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
As if losing the election wasn't enough, folks can stick it to Donald Trump again by pushing the button to blow up one of his old casinos. Here's the deal ... the former Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City is scheduled for demolition next month --…
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Atlantic City To Auction Spot To Push Demolish Button On Trump Casino

Atlantic City To Auction Spot To Push Demolish Button On Trump Casino 00:28

 One of President Donald Trump’s former Atlantic City casinos will be blown up next month, and for the right amount of money, you could be the one to press the button that brings it down. Katie Johnston reports.

2020 in photos: A stunning image from every day this year

 Coronavirus pandemic. Social justice protests. The battle between Trump and Biden. 2020 was a historic year in many ways. We remember it through these stunning..
USATODAY.com

Top Trump officials sidelined after exposure to coronavirus

 Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came into contact with a person infected with the..
CBS News

Mar-a-Lago neighbors say Trump forfeited right to live on estate once presidency ends

 President Trump forfeited his right to live at the estate in 1993 when he turned it into a private club, a lawyer tells the town of Palm Beach.
USATODAY.com

