Atlantic City Auctioning Chance to Demolish Donald Trump's Casino
As if losing the election wasn't enough, folks can stick it to Donald Trump again by pushing the button to blow up one of his old casinos. Here's the deal ... the former Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City is scheduled for demolition next month --…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
2020 in photos: A stunning image from every day this yearCoronavirus pandemic. Social justice protests. The battle between Trump and Biden. 2020 was a historic year in many ways. We remember it through these stunning..
USATODAY.com
Top Trump officials sidelined after exposure to coronavirusInterior Secretary David Bernhardt tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came into contact with a person infected with the..
CBS News
Mar-a-Lago neighbors say Trump forfeited right to live on estate once presidency endsPresident Trump forfeited his right to live at the estate in 1993 when he turned it into a private club, a lawyer tells the town of Palm Beach.
USATODAY.com
Atlantic City, New Jersey City in Atlantic County, New Jersey, United States
Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino hotel and casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey
