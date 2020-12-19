Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tiger Woods' Son, Charlie, Sinks an Eagle After Incredible Fairway Shot

TMZ.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, truly is a chip off the old block ... 'cause the kid golfs just like his dad -- and by that, we mean he's leaving crowds absolutely stunned by his skill. Tiger and Charlie are participating in the PNC Championship this…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Tiger Woods' son Charlie grabs attention at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods' son Charlie grabs attention at PNC Championship 01:04

 Tiger Woods' son Charlie grabs attention at PNC Championship | Brad Galli has more

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tiger Woods Tiger Woods American professional golfer

Charlie Woods fist pumps just like his dad

 There's a new character fist-pumping in red. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie debuted together at the PNC Championship this weekend.
USATODAY.com

Tiger Woods' Son Charlie, Sinks Putt and Fist Pumps Like His Dad

 The Tiger Woods like-father-like-son saga continues -- not only does his boy have a natural swing like pops, but he can tap it into the hole like him too ... and..
TMZ.com

Woods and son Charlie, 11, four shots off lead at exhibition event

 Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are four shots off the lead after the first round of a two-day exhibition event in Florida.
BBC News
Dustin Johnson: Masters win is a dream come true [Video]

Dustin Johnson: Masters win is a dream come true

Dustin Johnson felt he was still dreaming after being presented with his greenjacket for winning the Masters by defending champion Tiger Woods. Johnsonrecovered from a somewhat shaky start to card a final round of 68 at AugustaNational and win his second major title by five shots from Cameron Smith andSungjae Im. The world number one’s winning total of 20 under par set a newtournament record, beating the previous best of 18 under set by Woods in 1997and equalled by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Related videos from verified sources

Tiger: I'm so proud of Charlie [Video]

Tiger: I'm so proud of Charlie

Tiger Woods reflects on a memorable week competing with his 11-year-old son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:46Published
Tiger Trailer - a two-part documentary about Tiger Woods [Video]

Tiger Trailer - a two-part documentary about Tiger Woods

From HBO Sports comes a two-part documentary illuminating in sweeping scope and vast detail the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods. Tiger, a new two-part documentary is coming..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:15Published
Emotional Tiger Woods recalls his incredible 2019 Masters victory [Video]

Emotional Tiger Woods recalls his incredible 2019 Masters victory

Almost 600 days have passed since Tiger Woods won his 15th major title but thepassing of time has done little to suppress the emotion of that incredibleMasters triumph. “I’m still getting chills..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Tiger Woods' Son, Charlie, Sinks an Eagle After Incredible Fairway Shot

 Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, truly is a chip off the old block ... 'cause the kid golfs just like his dad -- and by that, we mean he's leaving crowds absolutely...
TMZ.com Also reported by •UpworthyBBC SportNYTimes.comESPNJust Jared

Charlie Woods fist pumps just like his dad

 There's a new character fist-pumping in red. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie debuted together at the PNC Championship this weekend.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comJust Jared

2020 PNC Championship scores: Tiger Woods, son Charlie steal the show as Justin Thomas, father take victory

 Some final thoughts from the PNC Championship this weekend as the Woods duo made their debut together
CBS Sports Also reported by •ESPNJust Jared