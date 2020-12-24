Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tiger Woods' 11-Year-Old Son Charlie Acts Just Like His Dad in Amazing Copycat Video - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Charlie Woods is definitely just like his dad, Tiger Woods! The 11-year-old son of the 44-year-old tennis pro is making headlines after a video went viral showcasing the incredible similarities between the two, shared by PGA Tour on Wednesday (December 23). Tiger played alongside his son Charlie in a two-day exhibition event in Orlando, Fla., [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Loopsider - English - Published
News video: This amazing skater is just 4 years old!

This amazing skater is just 4 years old! 03:00

 This 4-year-old skateboarder is tackling the ramps in a tutu!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sassy parrot tells his owner to be quiet [Video]

Sassy parrot tells his owner to be quiet

Einstein the talking parrot is perched on the shower whistling & chatting to his owner. However his back is to the camera, so his owner made the request for him to turnaround. Einstein told her to "be..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:22Published
Parrot performs Cirque du Soleil act while decorating for Christmas [Video]

Parrot performs Cirque du Soleil act while decorating for Christmas

Einstein the parrot loves to perch on his kitchen drawers. It's an area in the kitchen dedicated as a place for him to chew toys and play when his owners are not preparing food. Every year this..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:47Published
Struggling parrot nods "yes" to owner for his help [Video]

Struggling parrot nods "yes" to owner for his help

Einstein had trouble getting his beak into this Carnival squash and had to get some help from his owner. When asked if he needed help, Einstein nodded yes. Never underestimate how much animals..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:41Published