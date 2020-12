You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Clooney re-wrote script because I was pregnant'



Felicity Jones stars in The Midnight Sky, directed by George Clooney Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:22 Published 5 hours ago 'The Midnight Sky' Cast Praise George Clooney



The cast of the new sci-fi drama "The Midnight Sky", including Tiffany Boone, Kyle Chandler, Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo, have nothing but praise for their director and co-star George Clooney. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:20 Published 20 hours ago George Clooney on ‘The Midnight Sky,’ ‘ER,’ parenting and talking to his kids about Santa



George Clooney chats with USA TODAY about his new film “The Midnight Sky” and what his children are asking Santa Claus for this Christmas. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 24:22 Published 22 hours ago