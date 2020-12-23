Global  
 

MI7 crew walking on eggshells and What Else for December 23, 2020

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Reminder: we are dark tomorrow and Friday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will resume posting on Monday. HAPPY CHRISTMAS! HAPPY HOLIDAYS! HAPPY HAPPY! It’s been over a week now since leaked audio of Tom Cruise losing it on the London set of Mission: Impossible 7 made headlines. Since then, f...
