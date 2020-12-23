MI7 crew walking on eggshells and What Else for December 23, 2020

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 16 UK passengers test positive, samples sent to detect virus strain | Oneindia News



PM Modi's to conduct mega outreach to farmers on December 25th; Several injured in West Bengal as BJP and TMC workers clash; 16 passengers on UK-India flights test positive for coronavirus, samples.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:06 Published 5 hours ago Derailed oil train in Washington forces evacuations



A train carrying crude oil derailed, and fire broke out in Custer, Washington on Tuesday, December 22. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 20 hours ago Watch: Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK



Passengers arriving from the UK had to undergo Covid-19 test at the Amritsar airport. They were seen waiting in a long queue at the airport to get themselves tested. Passengers protested against.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:26 Published 1 day ago