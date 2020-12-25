Global  
 

Joe and Jill Biden's Christmas Message, 'Brighter Days are Coming Soon'

TMZ.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Joe and Jill Biden are all about family, but they wanted to make it clear this year that the way to show real love for your family is to stay away from them this year. The President-elect and the soon-to-become First Lady delivered a somber Xmas…
