Joe and Jill Biden's Christmas Message, 'Brighter Days are Coming Soon'

The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020



The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways brought us closer.’ Her Majesty also thanked young people for the part they have played in combatting Covid-19. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 07:19 Published on January 1, 1970