Lebron James Slams Claims His 16-Year-Old Son Bronny ‘Slid Into Larsa Pippen’s DMs’ On Instagram

OK! Magazine Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
NBA star Lebron James and his wife Savannah have commented on reports claiming that their 16-year-old son Bronny had slid into Larsa Pippen’s DMs on Instagram. The doting parents of the up-and-coming basketball player were fuming after a report via Black Sports Online irresponsibly alleged that Bronny had not only liked the 46-year-old’s posts but Read More
