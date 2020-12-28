Global  
 

Jessie J Temporarily Hospitalized, Deaf and Unable to Walk from Ménière’s disease

Monday, 28 December 2020
Singer Jessie J spent Christmas in the hospital, deaf and unable to walk, with a disease that has no cure. Jessie J suffers from Meniere's disease ... an inner-ear condition that causing extreme ringing in the ear, hearing loss and vertigo. The…
Jessie J reflects on 'unhealthy love' following Channing Tatum split [Video]

Jessie J reflects on 'unhealthy love' following Channing Tatum split

Jessie J is moving forward following her most recent split with on-off boyfriend Channing Tatum.

