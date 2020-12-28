Jessie J Temporarily Hospitalized, Deaf and Unable to Walk from Ménière’s disease
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Singer Jessie J spent Christmas in the hospital, deaf and unable to walk, with a disease that has no cure. Jessie J suffers from Meniere's disease ... an inner-ear condition that causing extreme ringing in the ear, hearing loss and vertigo. The…
Singer Jessie J spent Christmas in the hospital, deaf and unable to walk, with a disease that has no cure. Jessie J suffers from Meniere's disease ... an inner-ear condition that causing extreme ringing in the ear, hearing loss and vertigo. The…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jessie J English singer-songwriter
Jessie J reflects on 'unhealthy love' following Channing Tatum split
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Hearing loss Partial or total inability to hear
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Lori Loughlin Released from Prison After Serving Almost 2 MonthsLori Loughlin may have missed spending Christmas with her family but the good news ... she's only 3 days late 'cause she was just released from prison. The "Full..
TMZ.com
Nashville bombing: Authorities know Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the blast, but motive still a mysteryAnthony Quinn Warner triggered the bomb that rocked Nashville and took his life on Christmas morning. Authorities are trying to find answers.
USATODAY.com
Royal family spends Christmas apart as tumultuous year comes to endLike many around the world — and many great-grandmothers — Queen Elizabeth had to forgo annual festive family gatherings.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources