Jessie J Says She Was Never Actually Hospitalized, Clarifies Details on Meniere's Disease Diagnosis

Just Jared Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Jessie J is updating fans on her diagnosis with Meniere’s disease and is clarifying some details that have been inaccurately reported. The 32-year-old singer told fans that she spent time in “the ear hospital” after she woke up and felt like she was completely deaf in her right ear and couldn’t walk in a straight [...]
