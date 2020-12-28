Global  
 

'Deadliest Catch' Nick McGlashan Dead At 33

TMZ.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Nick McGlashan, a 7th generation fisherman who starred in "Deadliest Catch," has died ... TMZ has learned. The Medical Examiner and family tell TMZ ... Nick passed away Sunday in Nashville. The cause of death has not been determined. Nick appeared…
