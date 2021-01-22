Former Vice President Mike Pence will go between Washington D.C. and Indiana before he moves back to Indiana for good in summer after he flew to Indiana after President Joe Biden's inauguration.Full Article
What’s Next? Mike Pence To Move Back To Indiana In Summer
