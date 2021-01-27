Mike Pence is homeless after leaving office and ‘couch-surfing’ with Indiana politicians, report says

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was thrust into the spotlight during the last days of Donald Trump’s presidency, does not have a permanent place to live in since leaving his official residence at the US Naval Observatory in Washington, according to reports. Though in his farewell address Mr Pence announced moving back to his home state Indiana in summer, he offered no details on the specifics of where he would move with his wife, Karen Pence. And now, the former second couple is...