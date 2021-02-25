Back On Air: Kelsey Grammer Will Reprise His Role In 'Frasier' Reboot For Paramount+

The ‘Frasier’ reboot is officially going ahead of Paramount+ with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane, which will reportedly air in 2022.

