Back On Air: Kelsey Grammer Will Reprise His Role In 'Frasier' Reboot For Paramount+

The ‘Frasier’ reboot is officially going ahead of Paramount+ with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane, which will reportedly air in 2022.Full Article
Le reboot de «Frasier» confirmé par Paramount+
Le célèbre psychiatre de la télévision, le Dr Frasier Crane, fera son retour dans un reboot pour le nouveau service de..
