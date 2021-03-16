Prince Philip was spotted leaving the hospital after a 28-day stay when he was admitted last month as a 'precautionary measure' and had a heart procedure.Full Article
Prince Philip Spotted Leaving The Hospital After 28 Days
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Philip thanks medical staff after 28 days in hospital
Wales Online
It is understood the duke is in good spirits
Prince Philip remains in hospital after 23 days
Hull Daily Mail
-
Prince Philip Leaves London Hospital
NYTimes.com
-
Today's Market View - Altus Strategies, Anglo American, BlueRock Diamonds and more...
Proactive Investors
You might like
More coverage
Prince Philip, 99, Undergoes ‘Successful’ Surgery for Heart Condition, Buckingham Palace Says
People
The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, has now spent 16 nights in the hospital and will stay for a "number of days" for ongoing recovery
Prince Philip Is Recovering From Heart Surgery, Royal Palace Says
Wibbitz Top Stories