Former Vice President Walter Mondale Dead At 93 — Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, More Pay Tribute
Published
Walter Frederick 'Fritz' Mondale, vice president to then-president Jimmy Carter, died on Monday, April 19. He was 93.Full Article
Published
Walter Frederick 'Fritz' Mondale, vice president to then-president Jimmy Carter, died on Monday, April 19. He was 93.Full Article
Walter Mondale, a leading liberal Democratic voice of the late 20th century who was U.S. vice president under Jimmy Carter and lost..
Police scoured a Fedex facility in Indianapolis and searched the suspected gunman’s home Friday looking for a motive for the..