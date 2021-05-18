Tallulah Willis penned an emotional trigger-warning post to Instagram detailing her struggle with body dysmorphic disorder. The actress said she grappled with constant comparisons to her father, Bruce Willis.Full Article
Getting Personal: Tallulah Willis 'Punished' Herself For Not Looking Like Mom Demi Moore
