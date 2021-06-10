There's no bad blood between friendly exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk — despite the supermodel now dating controversial rapper Kanye West.Full Article
Bradley Cooper Is 'Fully Supportive' Of Ex Irina Shayk Dating Kanye West
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kanye West und Irina Shayk: Geht da was?
Bang Media International Limited
Die Gerüchteküche brodelt: Kanye West und Irina Shayk sollen miteinander anbandeln.
Kanye West: Was läuft da mit Irina Shayk?
Cover Video DE STUDIO