Round Two? Kanye West Reportedly 'Pursued' Irina Shayk Before Marrying Kim Kardashian

Round Two? Kanye West Reportedly 'Pursued' Irina Shayk Before Marrying Kim Kardashian

OK! Magazine

Published

Second time's a charm? Rapper Kanye West reportedly 'pursued' Russian model Irina Shayk before his high-profile marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Full Article