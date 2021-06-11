Second time's a charm? Rapper Kanye West reportedly 'pursued' Russian model Irina Shayk before his high-profile marriage to Kim Kardashian.Full Article
Round Two? Kanye West Reportedly 'Pursued' Irina Shayk Before Marrying Kim Kardashian
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kanye unfollows Kardashians on twitter
Page Six
Kanye unfollows Kardashians on twitter
More coverage
Kim Kardashian Has Known About Kanye West's Relationship with Irina Shayk for 'Weeks,' Source Says
People
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February following nearly seven years of marriage
Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye & Irina Shayk Dating Rumors
Hollywood Life