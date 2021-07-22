Anna Faris accidently revealed that she's a married woman on her podcast and confirmed that she and Michael Barrett eloped in a secret courthouse wedding.Full Article
'I Just Blurted That Out': Anna Faris Reveals She And Michael Barrett Eloped
