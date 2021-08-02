Matt Damon has admitted that he only recently stopped using what his daughter calls "the f slur", once she explained to him why it was so dangerous.Full Article
Matt Damon Admits He Recently Stopped Using The 'F Slur' At His Daughter's Request
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Matt Damon Dragged for Only Just Giving Up Using Anti-Gay ‘F-Slur’
The Wrap
Matt Damon bizarrely admitted in a new interview that he only recently stopped using the “the f-slur for a homosexual” after..
More coverage
Matt Damon Stopped Using a Homophobic Slur 'Months Ago' Because of His Daughter
Just Jared
Matt Damon is no longer using a homophobic slur. The 50-year-old Academy Award winner revealed that his daughter recently convinced..
-
Matt Damon Says Daughter Taught Him Not To Use 'F-Slur For A Homosexual' Months Ago
Upworthy
-
Matt Damon Says He Stopped Using Homophobic F-Slur Just Recently
TMZ.com
-
Matt Damon Says He Still Used ‘the F-Slur’ Up Until Some ‘Months Ago’
Upworthy
-
Matt Damon says he stopped saying the 'f-slur' after his daughter wrote a treatise explaining why it's 'dangerous'
Upworthy