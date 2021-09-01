Piers Morgan and ITV have been cleared by U.K. regulator Ofcom over the past comments the former 'Good Morning Britain' host made about Meghan Markle.Full Article
Piers Morgan Cleared By Ofcom Over Past Meghan Markle Comments
Good morning Britain was not in breach of broadcasting code when Piers Morgan made comments about Meghan Markle