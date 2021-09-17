Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken up after 'The Activist' was slammed following the show's announcement. The 39-year-old said they 'got it wrong' and changed the format.Full Article
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says 'The Activist' Got It Wrong
