Ted Lasso did not sweep the Emmys but came out on top with acting wins for Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis, and it took the top prize, Outstanding Comedy Series
Published
Ted Lasso did not sweep the Emmys as Hacks snagged a few comedy awards of its own, but the feel-good show of 2020 still came out on top with acting wins for Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis, and it took the top prize, Outstanding Comedy Series. These wins come in the midst of seas...Full Article