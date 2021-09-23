Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Stay At Discreet New York City Hotel That Princess Diana Famously Frequented
Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle checked into the secretive NYC hotel that Princess Diana famously frequented.Full Article
Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle checked into the secretive NYC hotel that Princess Diana famously frequented.Full Article
The couple joined Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul
Princess Diana allegedly wanted to move to California with Harry, William
The royal couple begins their trip Thursday at the observatory at One World Trade Center.