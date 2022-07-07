'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty In Child Pornography Case
Published
'Cheer' star Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in his child pornography case.Full Article
Published
'Cheer' star Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in his child pornography case.Full Article
Netflix's "Cheer" star and former Joe Biden presidential campaign surrogate Jerry Harris was sentenced to 12 years in federal..