Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Apple Rumored to Be Developing 5G iPad Pro With mmWave Support

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Apple is developing a 5G-enabled iPad with mmWave support, according to sources cited by industry publication DigiTimes.

A paywalled preview of the report claims Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering will supply antenna-in-package technology for the 5G iPad, in addition to 5G iPhones. While not specified, it is almost certain that this model would be an iPad Pro given 5G is a high-end feature with higher production costs.
While the first 5G iPhones are expected in fall 2020, the report does not indicate when the 5G iPad would be released. Major new features often come to the iPhone before the iPad, but a notable exception was the third-generation iPad receiving LTE support in March 2012, prior to the iPhone 5 in September 2012.

mmWave or millimeter wave is a set of 5G frequencies that promise ultra-fast speeds at short distances, making it best suited for dense urban areas. By comparison, sub-6GHz 5G is generally slower than mmWave, but the signals travel further, better serving suburban and rural areas.

The complete report should be published by tomorrow, and we will update this post if there are any additional details to share.
Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tags: digitimes.com, 5G
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Don't Buy), 12.9" iPad Pro (Don't Buy)

This article, "Apple Rumored to Be Developing 5G iPad Pro With mmWave Support" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple YES, Microsoft NO [Video]Apple YES, Microsoft NO

Keep your tech safe with Bitdefender 2020 (6 Months Free!): https://www.bitdefender.com/media/html/consumer/new/JR-get-6months-total-security-2020/?cid=inf%7Cc%7cJR%7C6mytApple iPad Pro:..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 13:22Published

🔥APPLE DEALS! 🔥 [Video]🔥APPLE DEALS! 🔥

**CHECK OUT THE DEALS**16" MacBook Pro $200 Off!Amazon: https://amzn.to/37IVY7jBest Buy: https://bit.ly/35xlJ8KMacBook Air $200 Off!Amazon: https://amzn.to/2XQCyZLBest Buy: https://bit.ly/2OnOjDHApple..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 05:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple reportedly taps Taiwan's ASE for mmWave 5G iPhone and iPad Pro

Component manufacturer Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) is reported to have become one of Apple's suppliers for the antennas needed on the mmWave 5G...
AppleInsider

Today's top deals: $660 to $1,000 off 2018 MacBook Pros; latest iPad Pro back on sale for $674

Flash deals have returned on Apple MacBook Pro laptops, with Amazon-owned Woot knocking $660 to $1,000 off 2018 models. Those looking for the lowest price on a...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

ADGArrio

Arrio Gonsalves RT @DetroitBORG: Mac Rumors: Apple Rumored to Be Developing 5G iPad Pro With mmWave Support https://t.co/OuKkAcMNEi 2 hours ago

Tipsandgist360

Tipsandgist360 Apple Rumored to Be Developing 5G iPad Pro With mmWave Support mmWave or millimeter wave is a set of 5G frequencie… https://t.co/MTFQbNZxdZ 3 hours ago

itmnrg

ともぞー RT @MacRumors: Apple Rumored to Be Developing 5G iPad Pro With mmWave Support https://t.co/ZiCYa0LDzN by @rsgnl https://t.co/72rFKpmRtN 5 hours ago

jaime_solis

Jaime Solís Apple Rumored to Be Developing 5G iPad Pro With mmWave Support https://t.co/9nLzOy62Ys https://t.co/iK3vgzIIcs 5 hours ago

applestreem

Apple Streem Apple Rumored to Be Developing 5G iPad Pro With mmWave Support https://t.co/h4zG4y5AQo https://t.co/FKSOIXT5Pe 6 hours ago

tom_taylor

Tom Taylor Apple Rumored to Be Developing 5G iPad Pro With mmWave Support https://t.co/TINmIZij3C #macumors #mac 6 hours ago

FookNews

Tech News Apple Rumored to Be Developing 5G iPad Pro With mmWave Support - MacRumors https://t.co/8wveULaClq 6 hours ago

bhart62

Bill Hart  #RT MacRumors: Apple Rumored to Be Developing 5G iPad Pro With mmWave Support https://t.co/8CZzsEb7JA by rsgnl https://t.co/NDqPT5wvjT 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.