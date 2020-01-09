Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > FBI Has Still Not Managed to Unlock iPhone Used by Mass Shooter in Florida Last Year

FBI Has Still Not Managed to Unlock iPhone Used by Mass Shooter in Florida Last Year

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
FBI officials have still not managed to unlock a passcode-protected iPhone that investigators believe was owned by Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, the perpetrator of a mass shooting at a Naval Air Station in Florida in December.
The disclosure was made by FBI director Christopher Wray at a House Judiciary Committee hearing today, according to Bloomberg. Wray told Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) that the FBI is "currently engaged with Apple hoping to see if we can get better help from them so we can get access to that phone," the report claims.

Last month, the FBI asked Apple for its assistance with unlocking the iPhone in a letter sent to the company's chief lawyer Katherine Adams.

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr have called on Apple to assist the FBI with accessing data on the iPhone, but the company previously said that it has given investigators "all of the data in our possession" and said it "will continue to support them with the data we have available."

In a follow-up statement, Apple said that while it was "devastated to learn of the tragic terrorist attack" at the Naval Air Station, creating a backdoor into iOS would threaten national security in the United States:

We have always maintained there is no such thing as a backdoor just for the good guys. Backdoors can also be exploited by those who threaten our national security and the data security of our customers. Today, law enforcement has access to more data than ever before in history, so Americans do not have to choose between weakening encryption and solving investigations. We feel strongly encryption is vital to protecting our country and our users' data.

Apple faced a similar situation in 2016, when a U.S. federal judge ordered the company to help the FBI unlock an iPhone owned by Syed Farook, one of the shooters in the December 2015 attacks in San Bernardino, California. Apple opposed the order, noting that it would set a "dangerous precedent."

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.Tag: Apple-FBI

This article, "FBI Has Still Not Managed to Unlock iPhone Used by Mass Shooter in Florida Last Year" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Refuses to Unlock Dead Mass Shooter’s iPhone, Reigniting Privacy Battle with Trump Administration [Video]Apple Refuses to Unlock Dead Mass Shooter’s iPhone, Reigniting Privacy Battle with Trump Administration

Apple has reopened another privacy battle with the Trump administration after refusing to unlock the iphone of a mass shooter. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published

FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter [Video]FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter

The FBI has asked Apple for more iPhone data from the Saudi aviation student who fatally shot three sailors at a Florida Naval base last month, but Apple says they have given them all the data they..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published


Tweets about this

PropesterH

PropesterH RT @MacRumors: FBI Has Still Not Managed to Unlock iPhone Used by Mass Shooter in Florida Last Year https://t.co/jR3ZhW8g0o by @rsgnl https… 39 minutes ago

Harish7411

Harish RT @iPhone_News: FBI Has Still Not Managed to Unlock iPhone Used by Mass Shooter in Florida Last Year https://t.co/HN8YnRtLZK 46 minutes ago

MacHashNews

MacHash FBI Has Still Not Managed to Unlock iPhone Used by Mass Shooter in Florida Last Year https://t.co/Lf1l2PFLlp $AAPL https://t.co/Pq4XTdNzeI 4 hours ago

davidwickman

David Wickman FBI Has Still Not Managed to Unlock iPhone Used by Mass Shooter in Florida Last Year https://t.co/SUFGvvKjoR https://t.co/yb5noKLAiJ 6 hours ago

DekkaR

DekkaR RT @manelok: FBI Has Still Not Managed to Unlock iPhone Used by Mass Shooter in Florida Last Year https://t.co/a8rddFL9ks 7 hours ago

ModdedApks

Modded Apks FBI Has Still Not Managed to Unlock iPhone Used by Mass Shooter in Florida Last Year https://t.co/YHg1JkRD8I https://t.co/PQAoopPNDi 7 hours ago

aivanet

AIVAnet #News #iPhone FBI Has Still Not Managed to Unlock iPhone Used by Mass Shooter in Florida Last Year… https://t.co/t95GqHY6ss 8 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva FBI Has Still Not Managed to Unlock iPhone Used by Mass Shooter in Florida Last Year https://t.co/Ng9tL2mTqm https://t.co/uZUU7W1vJC 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.