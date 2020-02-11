Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

As expected, U.S. federal judge Victor Marrero today approved T-Mobile's proposed $26 billion acquisition of Sprint, which would create a dominant third-largest carrier alongside AT&T and Verizon in the United States.

The FCC formally approved the merger in November 2019, but a group of state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit aiming to block it. The states argued that combining the two companies was not in the public's interest, claiming that it would reduce competition and lead to higher smartphone bills.



In his decision, however, Marrero concluded that "T-Mobile has redefined itself over the past decade as a maverick that has spurred the two largest players in its industry to make numerous pro-consumer changes," referring to AT&T and Verizon, and expressed optimism that the merged company would be able to continue this successful business strategy for the foreseeable future.



Following the decision, T-Mobile has announced that it is now working with Sprint on the final steps to complete their merger to create the "New T-Mobile," noting that the deal could close as early as April 2020.



T-Mobile added that it is committed to delivering the same or better rate plans at the same or better prices for at least three years, including 5G.

Tags: Sprint, T-Mobile



This article, "T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Approved, May Be Finalized as Early as April" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

