Apple Stores in Beijing Screening Customers for Fever Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Friday, 14 February 2020
As expected, Apple reopened its five retail stores in the Beijing area today as the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in China continues.

In a video shared by CNBC senior correspondent Eunice Yoon, Apple employees can be seen checking the body temperatures of customers as they enter the store for signs of fever. Yoon says Apple is also limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at once, resulting in smaller crowds than normally seen.
The stores in Beijing have reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Apple's other stores in China remain closed until further notice.

There remains a lot of uncertainty regarding the coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in extended shipping estimates for some Apple products and could impact the company's overall revenue this quarter. Apple operates over 40 stores in China, which represents less than 10 percent of its retail locations worldwide.


Business attempts to normalize in #China despite #coronavirus. @Apple reopens its 5 Beijing stores today. Limited hours (11a-6p v. usual 10a-10p). One entrance only with temperature checks. $AAPL restricts # customers in stores. Busy but not thecrowds would see on #ValentinesDay. pic.twitter.com/FoKUrKKkc9

— Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) February 14, 2020Apple recently provided its retail stores, authorized service providers, and carrier partners with an enhanced cleaning guide that recommends that demo Apple products be cleaned at least twice per day. The document, shared with MacRumors, contains best practices for using microfiber cloths as well as hand washing tips for employees.Related Roundup: Apple Stores
Tags: China, Wuhan coronavirus

This article, "Apple Stores in Beijing Screening Customers for Fever Amid Coronavirus Outbreak" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Beijing shop uses DIY slide to hand over food at safe distance amid coronavirus outbreak

Beijing shop uses DIY slide to hand over food at safe distance amid coronavirus outbreak 00:34

 A shop in Beijing delivered steamed buns to customers through a self-made slide to keep a safe distance amid the coronavirus outbreak on February 10.

