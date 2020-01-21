Best tax software 2020: TurboTax, H&R Block, TaxAct, and TaxSlayer compared

Online tax-filing programs can help you file your taxes with the IRS, easily and conveniently, and in some cases, for free.



Recent related videos from verified sources Free tax filing catches to watch out for Th IRS has made free filing easier, but there are still some catches that could leave you paying Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:16Published 2 weeks ago A Free Tax Program That Few Are Using Could Save You Money There’s a free tax program, but few people are apparently taking advantage of it. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: PennyGem Duration: 01:21Published on January 21, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources How to file your taxes for free Most of us pay to have our taxes completed, whether that means hiring an accountant to fill out the forms for us, or using one of the several online or...

PC World 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this