Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Facebook Bans Coronavirus Ad Scams

Facebook Bans Coronavirus Ad Scams

MacNewsWorld Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Facebook Bans Coronavirus Ad ScamsFacebook is clamping down on ads and misinformation relating to coronavirus. Criticism of social media platforms for spreading fear and confusion about coronavirus is rife. Still, Facebook's decision-making has raised a few eyebrows, as the coronavirus ad restrictions could be interpreted as limiting free speech in a way that is inconsistent with Facebook's general practices.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads

Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads 00:26

 Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads

Recent related videos from verified sources

NHS introduces home testing to stop spread of coronavirus [Video]NHS introduces home testing to stop spread of coronavirus

In order to help combat the spread of the coronavirus in the UK, the National Health Service has started pilots of home testing where NHS staff, including nurses and paramedics, will visit people in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:42Published

Coronavirus Affecting Facebook's Business [Video]Coronavirus Affecting Facebook's Business

REUTERS/Erin Scott Like many companies, Facebook's business has been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Its supply chain for hardware has been disrupted, and it cancelled a conference it was..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook bans misleading coronavirus ads

Ads offering cures or preventions for the coronavirus, including false claims about face masks, will be banned on Facebook.
SBS

Facebook Bans Ads Pushing Fake Coronavirus Cures

Facebook Bans Ads Pushing Fake Coronavirus CuresFacebook on Wednesday said it is removing any ads claiming to offer a cure for coronavirus, the deadly virus that has killed several thousand people in recent...
The Wrap

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.