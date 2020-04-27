Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > HBO Subscribers Who Pay Through App Store to Get Free HBO Max Upgrade

HBO Subscribers Who Pay Through App Store to Get Free HBO Max Upgrade

MacRumours.com Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
When HBO Max launches on May 27, it will be available on the Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad, and it will be integrated into the TV app, according to Variety.
HBO Max content will be listed in the "Watch Now" feature in the ‌Apple TV‌ app and there will be an HBO Max menu. Universal search and Siri features will work with HBO Max as well.

Apple has also established a deal with WarnerMedia that will see existing HBO Now customers billed through the App Store and HBO subscribers who subscribe through ‌Apple TV‌ channels upgraded to HBO Max at no additional charge.

Previously, WarnerMedia said that only customers who subscribe through the HBO Now website and are billed directly through HBO would get the HBO Max upgrade for free.

The service will be available as a native app on the ‌Apple TV‌ HD and ‌Apple TV‌ 4K. Customers with a second or third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ will need to AirPlay HBO Max content from an iOS device to the TV to watch.

New HBO Max customers who have an ‌iPhone‌, ‌Apple TV‌, ‌iPad‌, or Mac will be able to subscribe to the service, priced at $14.99 per month, using in-app purchases on Apple devices.

HBO Max will also be available directly from WarnerMedia, Charter Communications, YouTube TV, and AT&T, which is providing HBO Max for free to some of its customers.

Tag: HBO Max

This article, "HBO Subscribers Who Pay Through App Store to Get Free HBO Max Upgrade" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wkeving

Kevin Gilbert Read my Apr 27 'the iLife' Newsletter featuring “HBO Subscribers Who Pay Through App Store to Get Free HBO Max…” https://t.co/iHu6yuFTFL 21 minutes ago

EudesRJ

Luiz C. Eudes Corrêa HBO Subscribers Who Pay Through App Store to Get Free HBO Max Upgrade https://t.co/BUk4ykW94p 1 hour ago

ninek4ne

เคนคลุงลุงเคน HBO Subscribers Who Pay Through App Store to Get Free HBO Max Upgrade https://t.co/UTUxtZgOef #MacRumors 1 hour ago

SteveBrookesMBE

Steve Brookes MBE RT @iPhone_News: HBO Subscribers Who Pay Through App Store to Get Free HBO Max Upgrade https://t.co/EvZ7SRhWAS 1 hour ago

kiggle

kiggle - FLATTEN THE CURVE HBO Subscribers Who Pay Through App Store to Get Free HBO Max Upgrade - what is “free” about transferring users fro… https://t.co/S68O7Zh8mC 1 hour ago

IT_securitynews

IT Security News - www.itsecuritynews.info HBO Subscribers Who Pay Through App Store to Get Free HBO Max Upgrade https://t.co/Jj3xHvx4h8 https://t.co/CazrJOcco1 1 hour ago

ecr80

.edgar RT @MacRumors: HBO Subscribers Who Pay Through App Store to Get Free HBO Max Upgrade https://t.co/NQPUgD2RAv by @julipuli 1 hour ago

Rajais

Raja HBO Subscribers Who Pay Through App Store to Get Free HBO Max Upgrade https://t.co/mUyDqnLw9V 1 hour ago