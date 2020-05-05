Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models

Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Yesterday, Apple updated the MacBook Pro lineup with a brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro that has an upgraded Magic Keyboard and faster 10th generation processor options. As typically happens when Apple ushers in a new generation of devices, the previous models are now seeing notable discounts at some retailers.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At Amazon, you'll find two configurations of the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2019 on sale. First is the 1.4GHz notebook with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD for *$1,099.00*, down from $1,299.00. This discount is also being matched at B&H Photo.

At B&H Photo, the 1.4GHz 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD is discounted to *$1,199.00*, down from $1,499.00. This is the lowest price we've tracked among the major Apple resellers online for this model of the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro.

If you're looking for more storage, the 2.4GHz model with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD is on sale for *$1,499.00*, down from $1,799.00. Both the Space Gray and Silver notebooks are discounted at this price, and you'll again find the bargain at B&H Photo.

We've begun tracking the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new "Best Deals" guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

This article, "Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Apple announces new 13-inch Macbook Pro with magic keyboard

Apple announces new 13-inch Macbook Pro with magic keyboard 01:10

 Apple on Monday announced a new edition of the MacBook with a 13-inch screen and magic keyboard. According to The Verge, the new MacBook Pro features optional Intel 10th-Gen processors and its starting price has been pegged at USD 1,299. The upgrade also means the end of an era as Apple no longer...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Updates Its 13-Inch MacBook Pro with New Features [Video]

Apple Updates Its 13-Inch MacBook Pro with New Features

Apple said that the new MacBook Pro's starting price is $1,299 and $1,199 for education.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:54Published
Models turn to photographer who is offering socially distant services [Video]

Models turn to photographer who is offering socially distant services

Professional models who need photoshoots while under lockdown are turning to a New York photographer who is offering socially distant services. Pro-photographer Aaron Pegg saw his work dry up when..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Launches New 13-inch MacBook Pro Despite Pandemic

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro comes equipped with Apple's Magic Keyboard and double the storage of the previous generation.
Motley Fool Also reported by •9to5ToysMacRumours.comAppleInsiderMashable9to5Mac

Deals: Save Up to $55 on the 2020 iPad Pro, Starting at $849 for 256GB Wi-Fi

New discounts on the 2020 iPad Pro have appeared online this week, offering about $50 in savings on Amazon and other retailers. Since these iPad Pro models just...
MacRumours.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IT_securitynews

IT Security News - www.itsecuritynews.info Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models https://t.co/oj5HpVPLeV 1 minute ago

stateofpress

State of Press Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models https://t.co/gMG6Rtz1Lh 9 minutes ago

AldoMedia

AldoMedia, LLC. ￼📎 Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models: Yesterday, Apple updated the MacBook Pro lin… https://t.co/8zTWFQSst9 9 minutes ago

techandmoree

tech news and a bit Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models https://t.co/x6rD47nRep 15 minutes ago

ninek4ne

เคนคลุงลุงเคน Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models https://t.co/i3dwMdY09q #MacRumors 22 minutes ago

ChaeCole_

Chae Cole ❄️ RT @MacRumors: Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models https://t.co/Vq4F0azPTm by @mbrsrd https://t.co/2nR2Qd… 30 minutes ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models. I Hate Everything. 38 minutes ago

lifstil

Lifstil Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models https://t.co/rvxwc4XVyS https://t.co/MKz6mNHcJf 39 minutes ago