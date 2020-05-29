Global  

Google explores 5% stake in struggling Vodafone Idea: Report

CRN Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Read Article In what could alter the Indian telecom scenario, Google is reportedly exploring to buy a 5 per cent stake in financially-stressed Vodafone Idea, a move that would not only pit Sundar Pichai-led tech giant against Facebook which has poured in Rs 43,574 crore for 9.99 per cent stake in Reliance-led Jio Platforms but […]

The post Google explores 5% stake in struggling Vodafone Idea: Report appeared first on CRN - India.
Google eyeing stake in Vodafone Idea: Report

Tech titan Google is said to be exploring taking a minority stake in British telecom group Vodafone's struggling India business. The investment in Vodafone Idea...
