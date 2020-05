Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tech titan Google is said to be exploring taking a minority stake in British telecom group Vodafone's struggling India business. The investment in Vodafone Idea will pit the search giant against Facebook which has picked up a stake in Reliance Jio. Alphabet Inc's Google is looking to buy about 5 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd, a news agency reported on Thursday.